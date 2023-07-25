 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
From near Malden, MO to Marion, IL to Mt. Vernon, IL.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High heat index values are forecast to
persist through Saturday and an extension of this advisory is
likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

47-year-old woman faces murder, other charges after man dies from gunshot wounds

  • Updated
  • 0
Mary Ruble
Scott City Police Department

SCOTT CITY, Mo. -- A 47-year-old woman is in jail on a murder charge after a man died in Scott City.

Scott City Police Department said it happened on Monday, July 24th. Officers went out to the 200-block of Keeley Avenue for a shot fired report.

When officers got there, they talked with a 50-year-old man that had injuries from what was believed was gunshot wounds.

Police said the man later passed away from the injuries.

Officers arrested Mary Ruble, 47 of Scott City.

Ruble was taken to the Scott County Jail on a no bond warrant and faces charges of murder 1st degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

