47-year-old woman faces murder, other charges after man dies from gunshot wounds

SCOTT CITY, Mo. -- A 47-year-old woman is in jail on a murder charge after a man died in Scott City.
Scott City Police Department said it happened on Monday, July 24th. Officers went out to the 200-block of Keeley Avenue for a shot fired report.
When officers got there, they talked with a 50-year-old man that had injuries from what was believed was gunshot wounds.
Police said the man later passed away from the injuries.
Officers arrested Mary Ruble, 47 of Scott City.
Ruble was taken to the Scott County Jail on a no bond warrant and faces charges of murder 1st degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.