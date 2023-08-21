47-year-old man in custody after pursuit in Metropolis

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- A 47-year-old man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit in Metropolis last week.
The Metropolis Police Department said the incident happened on August 13th. An officer tried to pull over someone on a blue Suzuki dirk bike along East 8th Street.
Police said the driver of the bike was Larry J. Meyers, 47 of Metropolis. Meyers had two felony warrants out for his arrest for possession of methamphetamine and aggravated battery.
As the officer was trying to pull him over, Meyers then refused and a pursuit started, police said.
Meyers drove a few blocks and ditched the bike. He then started to run away on foot.
Police were able to catch up to him and take him into custody. However, an ambulance was called to the scene to check Meyers out and was taken to the Massac Memorial Hospital.
Meyers was also found to have methamphetamine in a baggie in his sock.
He was later released from the hospital and taken to the Massac County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including eluding an officer, resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine.