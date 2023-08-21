 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri along with
the westernmost portions of southwest Indiana and western
Kentucky.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

47-year-old man in custody after pursuit in Metropolis

  • Updated
  • 0
Larry Meyers
Massac County Sheriff's Office

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- A 47-year-old man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit in Metropolis last week.

The Metropolis Police Department said the incident happened on August 13th. An officer tried to pull over someone on a blue Suzuki dirk bike along East 8th Street. 

Police said the driver of the bike was Larry J. Meyers, 47 of Metropolis. Meyers had two felony warrants out for his arrest for possession of methamphetamine and aggravated battery.

As the officer was trying to pull him over, Meyers then refused and a pursuit started, police said.

Meyers drove a few blocks and ditched the bike. He then started to run away on foot.

Police were able to catch up to him and take him into custody. However, an ambulance was called to the scene to check Meyers out and was taken to the Massac Memorial Hospital.

Meyers was also found to have methamphetamine in a baggie in his sock.

He was later released from the hospital and taken to the Massac County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including eluding an officer, resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.