46-year-old man in custody after pursuit in western Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Authorities have a man in custody after a high speed chase which occurred in McCracken County on Saturday.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the incident happened on June 17th when a deputy saw a vehicle speeding on Old US Highway 45.
After the deputy activated his emergency lights to stop the vehicle, the driver then fled from the area.
The sheriff's office said the driver was Johnny Day, 46, of Lone Oak.
Day fled from the deputy in the southern part of McCracken County and into Graves County, going on several different roads. The vehicle also caught fire at one point after going down dirt and paved roads.
The MCSO said Day was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police, failure of owner to maintain insurance, speeding and operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license.
Day was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
The sheriff's office also said Day was previously arrested in April for traffic offenses of driving on a DUI suspended license and possession of methamphetamine.