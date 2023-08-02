4 wanted out of Union County for various crimes, some could be armed and dangerous

ANNA, Ill. -- Authorities in Union County are looking for four suspects who are wanted for various crimes. Some of these individuals could be considered armed and/or dangerous.
Union County Sheriff's Office said you should not approach these individuals and to alert authorities on their whereabouts.
Candy R. Woodworth, 45, is wanted for failure to appear as she faces charges for Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, retail theft and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The sheriff's office said Woodworth is 5'4" tall, 150 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last known to be living in Anna.
Chance C. Chapman, 28, is also wanted out of Union County with a failure to appear. He faces charges of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and obstruction justice. He is described as 5'10", 135 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last living in Cobden.
Tiah R. Dowdy, 49, has a failure to appear warrant out for her arrest. She faces a charge of theft. She is 5'4", 132 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes and was last known living in the Tamms area.
Travis M. Hunsaker, 25, has a failure to appear warrant out as well. He faces charges of driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Hunsaker is 5'7", 165 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known living in the Dongola area.
If anyone has any information on these individuals, they are urged to contact their local law enforcement or call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 618-833-5500.