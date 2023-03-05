 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.Runoff from recent heavy rain will cause the Big Muddy River at
Plumfield and Murphysboro to rise above flood stage over the weekend
and crest early in the new week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 22.5 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

4 shot in Cape Girardeau bar overnight, major case squad activated

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Police are investigating a shooting in a Cape Girardeau bar that sent four people to the hospital overnight.

Cape Girardeau Police said they received a report of multiple individuals shot inside Hotshots Bar and Grill at 15 North Main Street at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers on scene found four victims with gunshot wounds which were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and said they believe this incident is a targeted shooting and there is no threat to the general public.

The Major Case Squad is requesting anyone at the scene at the time of the shooting to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-339-6660 (Communications Line) or at 573-339-6313 (Anonymous Tip Line). You may also text 'CAPEPD' to 847411.

