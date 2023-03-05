4 shot in Cape Girardeau bar overnight, major case squad activated

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Police are investigating a shooting in a Cape Girardeau bar that sent four people to the hospital overnight.
Cape Girardeau Police said they received a report of multiple individuals shot inside Hotshots Bar and Grill at 15 North Main Street at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday night.
Officers on scene found four victims with gunshot wounds which were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and said they believe this incident is a targeted shooting and there is no threat to the general public.
The Major Case Squad is requesting anyone at the scene at the time of the shooting to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-339-6660 (Communications Line) or at 573-339-6313 (Anonymous Tip Line). You may also text 'CAPEPD' to 847411.