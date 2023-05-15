34-year-old taken into custody for resisting a peace officer in Metropolis

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- One man is in custody after fleeing from police during a traffic stop last week in Metropolis.
Metropolis Police Department said it happened on May 8th when an officer on patrol saw Adam V. Burnham, 34, of Granstburg, Illinois, riding in the passenger seat of a red pick-up truck.
Police said the officer recognized Burnham as he was wanted on two warrants through Massac County for aggravated fleeing and eluding police.
Police pulled over the truck over at the Walgreen's. At that time, Burnham ran from the truck and a foot chase ensued.
Burnham was captured in the 200-block of W. 17th Street with help from Illinois State Police Southern IL Drug Task Force which was in the area assisting with another case at the time.
Burnham was charged with resisting a peace officer and taken to the Massac County Detention Center.