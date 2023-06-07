33-year-old faces arson charge after 5 fires set in Energy, Herrin

ENERGY, Ill. -- A 33-year-old faces a charge of arson connected to a string of suspicious fires in Herrin and Energy in May.
Herrin police tells News 3 Damion R. Walters has been arrested and taken to the Williamson County Jail. He faces a felony arson charge after fires broke out the morning of May 26th in Energy and Herrin.
Fire crews fought five different fires, all which are deemed suspicious. The Village of Energy released information on the incidents, calling it a series of arson fires that were set.
The Herrin Fire Chief Shawn Priddy said the first call came in at 3:35 a.m. Fire crews responded to the fire, then more calls came in moments later for more fires.
The largest of the fires happened just before 5 a.m. when a church caught fire.
Crews rushed to the Energy United Methodist Church on W. Read Street. As crews arrived, they saw a large fire in the attic.
The fire claimed the church and it is a total loss.
Mutual aid came to assist with the fires as well. Fire crews came from Carterville, Herrin, Marion, Williamson County and Illinois State Police.
Police say of the five fires, all were minor in nature and quickly extinguished by fire departments in both towns, with the exception of the church fire.
The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate.
Walters has a court appearance on June 9th for a motion to reduce bail. He also has a preliminary hearing scheduled on June 14th.