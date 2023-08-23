30-year-old man wanted for theft out of Franklin County

BENTON, Ill. -- Authorities are looking a man who is wanted for a crime out of Franklin County.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Kaleb L. Flood, 30, is wanted for theft. Online court records show this theft charge stems from an investigation from 2022.
The sheriff's office said to not approach any of the wanted subjects in the county as some could be considered armed and/or dangerous.
Flood was last known living in the Royalton area.
If you have any information on Flood, you are urged to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 618-438-4841.