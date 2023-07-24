3 teens charged after drug deal in Paducah, stolen gun and marijuana found

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Three teenagers face charges after police investigate a drug deal in Paducah.
Paducah Police Department said the incident happened on Saturday at 10:03 p.m. when officers stopped a vehicle on 12th Street, driven by a 14-year-old.
Police said the driver admitted he had marijuana on him in his pants. Officers said they recovered about an ounce of marijuana and cited the driver on charges of no operator's license and possession of marijuana.
The 14-year-old driver was then released to his mother. There were others in the vehicle as well, a 15,11, and 12-year-old. They were also released to their guardians.
Officers there did find out some information on the individuals who may have sold the marijuana.
At the same time the vehicle with the 14-year-old driver was stopped, other officers went to Anderson Court when they found two people that were accused of selling the marijuana to the 14-year-old.
Police said the two accused of selling marijuana ran away from the area, through the apartment complex.
A 17-year-old was caught and taken into custody. Police said they found scales, two cell phones and $600 cash.
Along the path that the 17-year-old ran from the scene, officers found three bags of marijuana and a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun.
Officers found out the gun was reported stolen from a person in Lone Oak from back in April.
Police also found a bag of marijuana underneath a nearby vehicle when they arrived to the scene as well.
The other teen suspect, 16, who also ran from the scene was caught after he came out of an apartment complex.
The 17-year-old faces charges of receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun by a minor, trafficking in marijuana, second-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a juvenile pick-up order charging him with failure to appear.
The 16-year-old was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police, trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.