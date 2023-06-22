3 burglary suspects in custody in Williamson County

UPDATE: Thursday, June 22, 8:35 p.m.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. --Authorities arrested Carl Copher in connection with a burglary that happened June 19.
If you know the whereabouts of those two stolen four wheelers, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618.997.6541, your local law enforcement agency, or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800.414.TIPS (8477). Your information is important and all callers may remain anonymous.
ORIGINAL STORY
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. --A third person is now identified and in custody in connection to a burglary which happened earlier this week.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Sam Garten was the third suspect involved in a burglary which occurred on Brushy Creek Road in Thompsonville on June 19th.
Garten was taken into custody by the West Frankfort Police Department.
The other two suspects are Dylan M. Russell, which is in custody, and Carl L. Copher.
Police said the owner reported a red 2022 Suzuki Kingquad four-wheeler, a green Yamaha 350 four-wheeler, a 2018 Carriage enclosed trailer, a chainsaw, hunting equipment and other items were stolen.
Investigators have now identified all the suspects involved, two of which are in custody at this time.
Authorities also recovered many of the items which were stolen.
Both Russell and Garten were taken to the Williamson County Jail.