3 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Three people have been arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking in McCracken County this week.
In press releases from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, they said two of the men arrested are from McCracken County and and the other from Marshall County.
On Thursday, authorities arrested the two individuals from McCracken County and indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts of fentanyl trafficking.
In this investigation, detectives purchased counterfeit pill containing fentanyl from Jacob Perkins, 24, and Joshua "Tyler" Moseley, 28, during the months of October, November, and December of last year.
Both Moseley and Perkins face three charges of trafficking in the 1st-degree-controlled substance each.
Earlier in January, detectives made an undercover pill purchase of fentanyl from Brice Alexander, 22, of Marshall County. He was arrested on Wednesday in the 8000 block of Old US Highway 60 West in McCracken County.
While arresting Alexander, a K-9 officer alerted other officers of an odor. Detectives then searched the vehicle and found burnt foils with suspected fentanyl residue.
Alexander faces multiple charges including trafficking in a 1st-degree-controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.