25-year-old man in jail after allegedly kidnapping child and assaulting woman in southeast Missouri

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- A man is in jail after allegedly kidnapping a child and assaulting a woman in southeast Missouri.
Caruthersville Police Department said it happened on Monday at 6:51 a.m. Officers responded to Taven Apartments for a kidnapping at gunpoint.
When officers got there they said they found out a woman was assaulted and her child was kidnapped by a 25-year-old with a gun.
Police said the 25-year-old man left the area in a vehicle but was later found during a traffic stop.
The man was taken into custody and the child was found inside the vehicle, police said.
The man was then taken to the Pemiscot County Jail on charges of domestic assault, kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, parental kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.