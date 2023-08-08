25-year-old in custody after shooting investigation in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. -- One person is in custody after a shooting investigation in a small community in the southern part of Jefferson County.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on August 4th. The sheriff's office were called to respond to 338 S. 9th Street in Nason, Ill. for a person shooting another person with a shotgun.
When authorities got there, they found a victim, identified as Jerry C. Collins, 55, with non-life threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said they started investigating and identified Leif X. Booker, 25 of Nason, as the offender. They also said Booker left the area after the incident happened.
Authorities tried to find Booker at the time and couldn't locate him.
Three days later, in the afternoon on August 7th, Booker turned himself in at the sheriff's office and was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.
Booker was charged with aggravated battery of a firearm.