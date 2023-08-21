24-year-old found guilty to several charges involving assault of 8-month-old child in Saline County

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A 24-year-old man could face up to 120 years in jail after he was found guilty of multiple felony counts involving an 8-month-old child.
Saline County State's Attorney Molly Wilson stated a jury convicted Tylar Lewis of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated battery of a child on August 18th.
State's Attorney Wilson said in a release that Lewis "bit, burned, and sexually assaulted an 8-month-old child. Lewis left multiple bruises, cigarette burns, and bite marks all over the child's body. The jury also heard evidence that Lewis caused tearing and bleeding injuries to the child's mouth and genitals."
"[A]s a strong advocate for children, I have made cases involving crimes against children a priority for law enforcement in Saline County," State's Attorney Wilson said. "These type of atrocious acts against children, like those committed by Tylar Lewis, will not be tolerated in Saline County, and those perpetrators will be fiercely and tirelessly prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
The Harrisburg Police Department, Illinois State Police, along with the Saline County State's Attorney worked this case.
Lewis faces a possible sentence of up to 120 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Wilson stated he will not be able to receive probation and must register as a sexual predator for life.
Lewis has a sentencing date scheduled for October 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. in front of Honorable Judge Todd Lambert.