 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri along with
the westernmost portions of southwest Indiana and western
Kentucky.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

24-year-old found guilty to several charges involving assault of 8-month-old child in Saline County

  • 0
Tylar Lewis
Saline County State's Attorney

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A 24-year-old man could face up to 120 years in jail after he was found guilty of multiple felony counts involving an 8-month-old child.

Saline County State's Attorney Molly Wilson stated a jury convicted Tylar Lewis of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated battery of a child on August 18th.

State's Attorney Wilson said in a release that Lewis "bit, burned, and sexually assaulted an 8-month-old child. Lewis left multiple bruises, cigarette burns, and bite marks all over the child's body. The jury also heard evidence that Lewis caused tearing and bleeding injuries to the child's mouth and genitals."

"[A]s a strong advocate for children, I have made cases involving crimes against children a priority for law enforcement in Saline County," State's Attorney Wilson said. "These type of atrocious acts against children, like those committed by Tylar Lewis, will not be tolerated in Saline County, and those perpetrators will be fiercely and tirelessly prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The Harrisburg Police Department, Illinois State Police, along with the Saline County State's Attorney worked this case.

Lewis faces a possible sentence of up to 120 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Wilson stated he will not be able to receive probation and must register as a sexual predator for life.

Lewis has a sentencing date scheduled for October 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. in front of Honorable Judge Todd Lambert.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you