21-year-old pleaded guilty in designer phone case

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- A 21-year-old man is being sent to federal prison after pleading guilty to charges related to importing counterfeit designer phone cases.
Trevor J. Edwards pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking counterfeit goods and was sentenced to 33 months in prison by a U.S. District Court judge in Benton, Illinois on Thursday.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Illinois released information in regards to the court case, sentencing Edwards after he admitted to importing more than 800 counterfeit designer phone cases from Hong Kong to resell in the U.S.
In addition to serving 33 months, Edwards will receive three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $1,367.20 in restitution and $500 in fines.
“In two separate instances, the defendant knowingly attempted to obtain counterfeit goods in order to resell and manipulate consumers in downstate Illinois,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “Reselling counterfeit goods is not a victimless crime, and offenders face serious consequences.”
"Counterfeit goods traffickers like Edwards are looking to gain a profit but in reality, are committing a crime that results in American jobs lost, American business profits stolen and American consumers receiving substandard products,” said Sean Fitzgerald, special agent in charge of HSI Chicago. “HSI enforcement operations into intellectual property theft protect not only the companies who have copyrighted products, but the consumers who believe they are buying legitimate goods.”
The release also stated in February 2021, Customs and Border Protection seized 500 counterfeit designer cellphone cases when the shipment reached the U.S. border from Hong Kong with Edwards listed as the recipient, according to court documents.
The phone cases were counterfeit Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Gucci, according to the release. They were retailed at an estimated $212,500.
After the package was intercepted by authorities, the government sent a receipt to Edwards notifying him of the illegal activity.
Authorities later pulled over Edwards in May of 2021 in Washington County, Illinois. Law enforcement searched his vehicle and found 336 counterfeit designer cell phone cases, $241,000 in cash and 2,909 vape pens and cartridges containing cannabis.
The release states the phone cases are retailed at an estimated $101,340.
Homeland Security Investigations were the lead in the investigation with Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter T. Reed as the prosecutor of the case.