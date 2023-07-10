21-year-old faces charges after gun found in vehicle during traffic stop in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A man was arrested after police found a gun in a car after a person was pulled over for suspended plates in Carbondale.
Carbondale police said it happened on July 7th at about 11:48 p.m. when an officer pulled someone over for suspended registration plates at West Sycamore Street near North Renfro Street.
Police said the driver was Immanuel N. Salley, 21 of Carbondale. Salley had a suspended driver's license and a gun in the car.
Salley doesn't have an Illinois Firearm Owner's Identification card and was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a suspended license, according to police.
He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing.