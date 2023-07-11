20-year-old arrested in underage tobacco sales at Marion store

MARION, Ill. -- One person was arrested after allegedly selling tobacco products to underage individuals.
Marion Police Department said they had multiple complaints come in regarding underage sales of tobacco at Marion Tobacco and Vape.
Illinois law prohibits the sale of tobacco products and e-cigarettes to anyone under the age of 21.
The Marion Police Department said they started an investigation into the complaints and found at least one clerk there at the business that allegedly sold tobacco/nicotine products to people under the age of 21.
After getting a search warrant for the business, police seized roughly 1,936 containers of nicotine liquids, 604 disposable electronic nicotine devices, 26 electronic nicotine devices, 564 nicotine "pods," and 164 other miscellaneous nicotine products, MPD said.
Police said in total, the value of the seized items is $62,164.68.
Police arrested Salah R. Albanna, 20 of Carbondale, in relation to the investigation.
MPD said Albanna was charged with underage sale of tobacco products and failure to identify prior to sale of tobacco products.