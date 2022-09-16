2 dozen people charged, drugs seized in Paducah investigation

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Nearly two dozen people have been charged in a large scale fentanyl investigation.
Spurred by an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of overdose cases, Paducah Police Department drug detectives began an 18 month investigation into the organized sale of the drug.
Paducah police have officially charged 23 people in the investigation and 14 of those have been arrested.
Search warrants at five homes Wednesday morning, and seized about 8,000 fentanyl pills, six handguns, two rifles and more than $242,000 cash. The average price of a fentanyl pill is about $25, putting the street value at approximately $200,000 for the seized pills.
All of those arrested were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail, except several who already were in jail on other charges. Those individuals were served their warrants in jail.
Those arrested:
- Jasmine D. Baker, 19, Paducah
- Garrett E. Beach, 26, Metropolis
- Avian M. Costello, 37, Paducah
- Lavance N. Davenport Sr., 46, Paducah
- Lavanti N. Davenport, 20, Paducah
- Enrico G. Fuhr, 28, Paducah
- Johnny B. Harmon III, 30, Paducah
- De’Tysha L. Laster, 23, Paducah
- Christopher J. Russell, 37, Paducah
- Samuel G. Shocklee, 23, Calvert City
- Cameron Shumpert, 29, Paducah
- Dorian Q. Shumpert, 31, Paducah
- Dominick D. Tyler, 19, Grand Rivers
- Paul G. West, 25, Paducah
Those indicted, but not yet arrested:
- Michael J. Abbage, 24, Paducah
- Romeneo L. Beard, 21, Paducah
- Michelle L. Cohoon, 45, Paducah
- Lisa D. Collins, 47, Paducah
- Lavance N. Davenport Jr., 27, Paducah
- Channing T. Grentzer, 24, Paducah
- McKenzie N. Hopkins, 21, Ledbetter
- Xavier R. McPhee, 34, Paducah
- Victor A. Morales-Martinez, Mayfield
The Paducah Police Department would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Illinois State Police, McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky Probation and Parole.