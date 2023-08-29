18-year-old Marion woman faces charges after kicking a deputy and resisting arrest

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- An 18-year-old Marion woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly kicked a deputy and resisted arrest after authorities responded to a domestic battery call.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said they first responded to a call on August 19 at 11:48 a.m. Deputies went to the scene at a parking lot at the Road Ranger at Illinois 148 and I-57 for a domestic battery involving two females.
The sheriff's office said they started investigating and found out that Olivia G. Lopez allegedly battered a domestic partner. However, Lopez left the area before authorities arrived at the scene.
Later that night, around 11:07 p.m., deputies found out that some officers with the Marion Police Department were at the Econo Lodge Hotel and were talking with Lopez about a separate incident.
Deputies then went to the hotel and told Lopez she was under arrest for domestic battery and then tried to take her into custody.
The sheriff's office stated, "Lopez became irate and attempted to pull her arms from behind her torso. Deputies gained control of her wrists and she was handcuffed behind her torso."
Then, while deputies tried to put her in the back seat of a patrol vehicle, the sheriff's office said Lopez again tried to pull away. Then, while placing her in the back seat, they said she kicked and hit the deputy twice in the upper torso.
After she was in the back seat and the car door shut, Lopez continued kicking the window with both feet.
Williamson County deputies were assisted by the Marion Police Department in restraining Lopez.
She was taken to the Williamson County Jail.
Online court records show Lopez faces charges for aggravated battery of a peace officer and resisting arrest.