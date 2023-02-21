 Skip to main content
18-year-old arrested after shooting in Carbondale

Aidyn Finney
Carbondale Police Department

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- An 18-year-old is behind bars after shooting a gun in Carbondale late last week.

Carbondale Police Department reported the incident happened on February 18 at 4:56 p.m. Officers responded to the 500 block of East Walnut Street after a report of someone shooting a gun.

Officers arrived on scene and soon identified Aidyn J. Finney, 18, of Carbondale, in relation to the shooting incident.

Finney was taken into custody and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Finney was taken to the Jackson County Jail. No injuries or property damage were reported. 

