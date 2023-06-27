17-year-old faces multiple charges after leading police on pursuit in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A 17-year-old is in custody after leading police on a pursuit.
The Paducah Police Department said it happened Tuesday afternoon at 12:35 p.m. when police were called after a person told authorities they saw a 20-year-old woman trying to get out of a Chevrolet Cobalt after she was dragged by the hair and was hit by a man.
This happened in a parking lot near New Holt Road and Hinkleville Road.
Officers got to the scene and saw the vehicle leaving. They tried to pull the Cobalt over but the driver didn't stop.
The Cobalt driver then sped away from officers, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph on I-24. The officers continued to chase the vehicle with the female passenger still inside.
Police said the driver was even passing vehicles on the shoulder of the road.
The Cobalt then turned on John Puryear Drive back into Paducah. That's when a McCracken County deputy put out stop sticks in an upcoming intersection.
The Cobalt then hit the stop sticks which punctured one of the tires. Then, an officer hit another tire with a deflation device which stalled the vehicle along Wayne Sullivan Drive.
The driver then got out of the car and ran away. However, after a short chase, police were able to catch up to the 17-year-old and took that person to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Facility.
The 20-year-old woman in the Cobalt was then checked out by Mercy ambulance personnel. Three dogs were also in the vehicle as well and were taken with McCracken County Animal Control officers.
The 17-year-old faces multiple charges including first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree fleeing and evading police, criminal mischief and more.