16-year-old who escaped in Murphysboro now in custody

UPDATE: 5:25 P.M.
The juvenile, Jabron Haynes, is in custody and no longer sought by police.
Also, the juvenile escaped the custody of Franklin County Detention Center Staff and not the Murphysboro Police Department.
ORIGINAL STORY
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Murphysboro Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old that escaped custody Wednesday afternoon.
The juvenile has been identified as Jabron Haynes, a Black male, of Carbondale and previously DeSoto.
He was being transported by a Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center employee after a court appearance at the Jackson County Courthouse.
He was last seen near Industrial Park Road and Second Street in Murphysboro just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Haynes was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and blue jeans and was still in handcuffs and ankle restraints.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Murphsyboro Police Department at 618-684-2121.