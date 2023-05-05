16 charged in Fentanyl death investigation in McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A drug investigation resulted in 16 people facing manslaughter and drug charges in McCracken County.
The 16 individuals charged were engaging in organized crime and other offenses in McCracken County, a press release from McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) states.
MCSO said the investigation started in February of 2023 when the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a 23-year-old man who overdosed and died in the Ledbetter, Ky.
Authorities say the man had a lethal amounts of Fentanyl in his system when he died.
Evidence collected by authorities led to two women providing Fentanyl pills to a man in McCracken County which happened before the 23-year-old man died.
MCSO and other agencies investigated this for three months and found where the Fentanyl pills came from that led to the death of the man in Livingston County. Deputies also found and identified other sources of supply for Fentanyl and Methamphetamine in Western Kentucky as well.
Investigators found for the last six months that illegal drugs were being brought into the area from Denver, Colorado, under the direction of 32-year-old Kendrick Owens of Mayfield, Ky.
The drugs were then sold by Owens and others in the western Kentucky area.
On April 21, nine people were indicted for engaging in organized crime related to drug trafficking by a McCracken County Grand Jury.
Two of those nine people were also charged with manslaughter in connection to the February overdose death of the Livingston County man.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office said those individuals are: Amberly Alexander, Frankus Cherry, David Roberson, Chelsy Timpe, Bradley Clabough, Tesla Fisher, Tyler Dennison, Kendrick Owens, and Jakyron Burnside.
Detectives have continued to work this case and have arrested or obtained arrest warrants for seven additional people linked to this investigation for engaging in organized crime or trafficking in Fentanyl. Those individuals are: Hallie Hooker, James Farmer, Nathaniel Cashan, Alexis Snipes, Zane Day, Darcy Thompson, and Racheal Land.
MCSO expects additional arrests linked to this investigation.
The sheriff's office said this case includes making undercover drug purchases, countless hours of surveillance, search warrants, interviews, intercepting drug parcels, and collecting and analyzing both physical and digital evidence. Law enforcement seized thousands of Fentanyl pills, pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine, Cocaine, firearms, and money that is believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
Authorities say most of the pills seized are pressed counterfeit pills disguised as Oxycodone but contain Fentanyl instead. These pills are often produced in sophisticated clandestine laboratories controlled by drug trafficking organizations with most of the pills being blue in color and have markings “M” “30”.
They said the street value of one of the pills is $20.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office shared more about the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills...
"The DEA Laboratory has found that of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of ten now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. This is an increase from the previous announcement in 2021 that four out of ten fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills were found to contain a potentially lethal dose. What that means is that approximately 60% of the Fentanyl pills being sold on our streets contain enough Fentanyl to kill someone. To use these illegal pills, it is playing Russian roulette," MCSO said in the release.
"We will not tolerate drug dealing in McCracken County," MCSO continued. "And let me be as clear as I possibly can. Fentanyl is just as deadly as a bullet. Your Sheriff’s Office will go after fentanyl traffickers as vigorously and with as much determination as we would go after someone who shoots an innocent person. Fentanyl will only lead to death. The people who are pushing fentanyl in our community, to our friends, to our kids, to our loved ones, know that they are selling death.
They also relayed to those who are suffering from substance abuse that they are available to help you seek treatment.
MCSO said to call their office or speak to a deputy when you see one.
"Through our Badges of Hope program, we will find a place for treatment and provide transportation. Or you can call Turning Point, Brightview, Kentucky Addiction Center, or one of the many other facilities in our area. Just please seek treatment before it’s too late. I also urge parents, grandparents, and everyone to have Narcan accessible. You can receive Narcan at the Purchase Health District, The McCracken County library, the courthouse, and local pharmacies," MCSO said.