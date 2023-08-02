 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by forecast excessive rainfall continues to
be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

11 wanted out of Union County for various crimes, some could be armed and dangerous

Union County Sheriff's Office cruiser

ANNA, Ill. -- Authorities in Union County are looking for 11 suspects who are wanted for various crimes. Some of these individuals could be considered armed and/or dangerous.

Union County Sheriff's Office said you should not approach these individuals and to alert authorities on their whereabouts.

Union County Sheriff's Office suspects wanted

Candy R. Woodworth, 45, is wanted for failure to appear as she faces charges for Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, retail theft and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The sheriff's office said Woodworth is 5'4" tall, 150 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last known to be living in Anna.

Chance C. Chapman, 28, is also wanted out of Union County with a failure to appear. He faces charges of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and obstruction justice. He is described as 5'10", 135 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last living in Cobden.

Tiah R. Dowdy, 49, has a failure to appear warrant out for her arrest. She faces a charge of theft. She is 5'4", 132 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes and was last known living in the Tamms area.

Travis M. Hunsaker, 25, has a failure to appear warrant out as well. He faces charges of driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Hunsaker is 5'7", 165 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known living in the Dongola area.

Christopher D. Patton, 42, is wanted out of Union County for Failure to Appear Original Offense of Possession of Methamphetamine. Patton is 6’00, 210 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be living in the Anna area.

Phillip R. Episcopo, 38, is wanted out of Union County for Failure to Appear, Original Offense of Aggravated Battery, Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Assault, and Aggravated Assault. Episcopo is 5'7", 140 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. He was last known to be living in the Anna area.

Patricia Ann Boxx-McKissic, 66, is wanted out of Union County for Failure to Appear, Original Offense of Aggravated DUI, and DWLS. Boxx-McKissic is 5’06", 150 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be living in the Atlanta, GA area.

William J. Brandsasse, 40, is wanted out of Union County for Failure to Appear, Original Offense of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving while License Suspended, Criminal Trespass, Expired Registration, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. Brandsasse is 5’07”, 150 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last to be known to be living in the Henderson KY area.

Marlene M. Pulliam, 45, is wanted out of Union County for Failure to Appear Original Offense of Criminal Damage to Property. Pulliam is 5'04", 205 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last known to be living in the Carbondale area.

Ernest Alex Pulliam, 38, is wanted out of Union County for Failure to Appear, Original Offense of Theft. Pulliam is 5'8", 170 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be living in the Tamms area.

Nathan Gene Pulliam, 25, is wanted out of Union County for Failure to Appear, Original Offense of Criminal Damage to Property. Pulliam is 6’01", 200 lbs. with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last known to be living in the Anna area.

If anyone has any information on these individuals, they are urged to contact their local law enforcement or call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 618-833-5500.

