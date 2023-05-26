1 arrested, 2 sought after suspects flee from traffic stop in Marion

MARION, Ill. -- Police take one in custody, search for two others after fleeing from police in a drug investigation.
Marion Police Department said it happened at about 12:25 a.m. on Friday, May 26 when an officer pulled over a blue Cadillac Escalade for a traffic violation.
After the officer exited his squad car, the driver of the Escalade sped away.
Shortly thereafter, the Escalade stopped on Meadowland Parkway. At that time, three people get out of the vehicle and flee on foot.
Williamson County Sheriff's deputies and Illinois State Police troopers assisted Marion police in searching for the offenders that fled.
Officers found an area with three dumpsters. They were looking in one of the dumpsters when they found a black male lying inside one of them.
He was identified as Corey D. Williams, 35, of Cairo.
Also in the dumpster was a backpack with 505 grams of powder cocaine, 468 grams of illegal cannabis and $1,261.
Williams was taken into custody and then taken to the Williamson County Jail.
He is being charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis-more than 100 grams but less than 500 grams and resisting a peace officer.
Police are still looking for the other two individuals who fled the scene.