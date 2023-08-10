1 arrested, 1 sought in shooting in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. -- Police in Murray have made an arrest in connection with a shooting incident on August 6th.
The Murray Police Department said Nathan Jackson, 20 of Murray, Ky., was arrested in connection to the juvenile shooting. He faces three counts of complicity to attempted murder and was taken to the Calloway County Detention Center.
Police there are also looking for Deon Howard, 28 of Murray, in this shooting investigation as well.
Howard is wanted on three counts of attempted murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence and a count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Murray police said Howard may be in a 2013 gray Toyota 4Runner with Ky. license plate number 682YLV.
If you see Deon Howard, you are urged to not approach him. You are also urged to call your local law enforcement agency.