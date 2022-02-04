Crews still working to clear roads

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Freezing rain, sleet, snow and below freezing temperatures have been impacting our region for a few days.
Kentucky Transportation Crews went back to work Thursday night to continue clearing roads.
While most businesses shut down in Paducah, Dan Phillips hit the road helping people deciding to brave the bitter cold get back on the road.
Luckily, most motorists were listening, staying off the roads and safe from the storm.
Drivers are still being asked to stay off the roads, as crews continue to clear a path.