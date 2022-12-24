Crews contain downtown blaze to one business, saving its neighbors

PINKNEYVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- News 3 is learning more about a fire that tore through a downtown business in Pinkneyville Friday night.
Crews were on scene well past midnight as they fought to save neighboring structures against the backdrop of extreme winter weather.
"These are all the 13 years of papers we've produced here in Perry County, all saved for history, and we're just trying to preserve them," says Pinkneyville Press publisher Jeff Egbert as he and his crew were busy packing up their water-and-smoke damaged office, but still entact.
"The silver lining is, the fire department, you had Pinkneyville, Du Quoin, I believe Tamaroa was here, I think Nashville came down, and I can't imagine what these guys went through last night battling the blaze," says Egbert.
Temperatures were below zero, complicating the battle.
"Somehow, through some miracle they've saved our building and we've been able to salvage our computers--as long as they fire up and are still working," says Egbert, adding "And we've also been able to save our archives, which was huge for us."
The Pinkneyville Press will live on working out of their Du Quion office, but the White Rabbit, an atique dealer in town since 2004, is a total loss, says Jim Gielow, Pinckneyville Fire Chief.
"We were lucky, we were able to keep the fire contained at the building of origin," explains Gielow. "The two buildings attached on either side have some minor damage, but we were able to save them, that actually saved the whole block."
Fire crews fought the blaze in shifts, with the fire station just across the street allowing them to warm up before returning for more. The cause of the fire is unknown, with the state fire marshall investigating.
Gielow says in these extreme cold conditions, folks at home need to take extra pre-caution in warming their homes, saying alternate heat souces are often the cause of house fires.
"Try to be careful," says Gielow. "You never know when something could happen."
The section of Walnut street where the White Rabbit stood is expected to remain closed for at least a week.