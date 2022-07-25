Crews begin demolition of Pin Oak Motel

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A staple business along Route 13 in Williamson County is no more.
Crews began demolishing the Pin Oak Motel on Monday. Don't worry the bar will remain intact. The motel is being torn down because the demand for rooms was low.
The Pin Oak has been around since the 1960s and the business says its a bit of a bittersweet moment, but they have some great things planned for the future.
"The motel, it's pretty cool. It's mixed emotions for me about it coming down. We've had hunters stay here for more than the 20-years I've been down here. They've become an extended family from Chicago, Alabama, Louisiana. It's sad to see this go because we'll lose them but at the same time, I'm excited to see what the future holds and what we can do with the business," said Bar Manager Michelle Stultz.
Stultz says she knows people are sad about the news, but is confident the overall change is an exciting one.
She says the bar isn't just sticking around, it's expanding. So be on the lookout for a future remodel and upgrade.