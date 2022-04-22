‘Cream of the Crop’ contest open to young photographers

(WSIL) -- Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is encouraging young photographers to submit their work for the 2022 annual "Cream of the Crop" Photo Contest.
The contest is part of the Ag Invest program.
Now in its 10th year, the photo contest offers Illinois students an opportunity to showcase their most innovative or scenic pictures that depict their vision of agriculture in the state. Over the years, more than 500 students have participated, submitting nearly 1,000 photos.
The treasurer’s office is accepting electronic submissions for the Cream of the Crop Photo Contest at www.CreamoftheCropContest.com. Top photographs will be chosen in three age-based categories: ages 8‑10, 11‑14 and 15-18. Each student may submit up to two photos by June 22, 2022.
Winning photos will be featured in Ag Invest marketing material, as well as at the 2022 Illinois State Fair.