Creal Springs village hall fire under investigation, Mayor ok after running into building

CREAL SPRINGS (WSIL)-- Investigators still don't know what caused a fire in Creal Springs.
"There's lots of smoke damage, lots of water damage, our conference room is a total loss," said Mayor Micah Morrow.
It was just before 6 p.m. Monday when Creal Springs Mayor Morrow got a call about a fire at city hall.
"We opened the side door to the office. The office wasn't on fire, it was just smoke." said Morrow.
The cause remains under investigation and no one was hurt.
However, Morrow was treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation. As first responders arrived, Morrow and three others ran inside the building.
"I got the city map that hangs on the wall that has all the streets and alleys that our maintenance department uses a lot. And then we got the computers that's got the Locust software on it for our water bills... It was important to me that I could save whatever I could save to help the city move forward," explained Morrow.
A city council meeting was scheduled Monday night. That is being moved after a fire in the attic damaged the building.
Morrow says they're still trying to figure out the damages and the cost of repairs, but she says they'll find a way forward.
"I love my town. We won't let a fire hold us down. We'll rebuild," said Morrow.
Monday night's council meeting has been pushed back to Thursday night. It's happening at Sugar Creek Café. That's going to be the town's temporary new home, until their village hall is fixed.