Crash involving multiple semi-trucks blocks I-24

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A crash involving multiple semi-trucks has blocked I-24.
The crash is located on I-24 eastbound in Caldwell and Trigg County, near the 56.5 mile marker. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet state in a release that KY 276/Blackhawk Road is also clogged due to the crash.
The crashed semis are not expected to be cleared until around 9 p.m. tonight, November 5.
Drivers are being asked to take I-69 North at Exit 40 near Eddyville and remain on I-69 to Exit 106, then take the Pennyrile Parkway South to return to I-24 Eastbound at Exit 84.