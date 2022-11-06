Craft fair and dinner raise money for Bloomfield Museum

CAPE GIRARDEAU - Christmas shoppers were out in full force Saturday in Cape Girardeau with the second annual Stars and Stripes Craft Fair full of local vendors.
The event was maxed out with around 60 vendors lining the Osage Center.
“I’m so excited to be kicking off the Christmas season, and share some bling, everyone needs a little bling in their life," Courtney Sanders with Park Lane Jewelry said. “It’s very encouraging, because small businesses need support. And it’s good to support each other.”
But more than the crafts themselves, the entire day is a fundraiser for the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri.
“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year," Morgan Wilkinson said. Wilkinson is the Curator of Education at the museum. "We do a lot of little fundraisers throughout the year but this is how we get most of our operating fund throughout the year.”
The museum commemorates the nation’s military newspaper, which printed its first issue during the Civil War in Bloomfield itself.
“It became like the banner for Bloomfield and why it was important and not just a small dot in Southeast Missouri," Wilkinson said. "It’s kind of something everyone’s rallied around and really neat to have something like that.”
The craft fair is followed by a large dinner that helps raise money with table sales and donations.
Since starting the dinner, the museum has been able to add staff and programs. Their hope is to keep growing so that the museum and the history in Bloomfield can grow too.
“We’ve grown exponentially the last few years, and the more money we’re able to bring in, the more we’re able to push out," Wilkinson said.