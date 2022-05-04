Crab Orchard to host Kids Free Fishing Derby

(WSIL) -- Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge will host its annual Kids Free Fishing Derby Saturday, May 21.
The fishing derby is for kids ages 12 and under. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the first 100 1ill receive a t-shirt.
Lunch will be provided for participants and their families and a live fish shocking demonstration will be given during lunch.
An awards ceremony will end the event at noon with prizes given in each age category for biggest, smallest and most fish caught.
This event is located at the Prairie Creek Recreation Area, 1½ miles west of John A. Logan College at the entrance to Crab Orchard Campground.