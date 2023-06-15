Crab Orchard to host Free Fishing Derby for kids

CRAB ORCHARD, IL (WSIL) -- Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge's 49th annual Kids Free Fishing Derby is Saturday, June 17.
It's for kids 12 years old and younger.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. Saturday and the first 100 kids to register that morning get a free goodie bag and a T-shirt.
Lunch will be provided for participants and their families and a live fish shocking demonstration will be given during lunch.
The derby ends at 12 p.m. with an award ceremony and prizes in each age group for biggest, smallest and most fish caught.
This event is located at the Prairie Creek Recreation Area, 1½ miles west of John A. Logan College on the south side of Highway 13.
Illinois Free Fishing Days are Friday, June 16 through Monday, June 19 during Father´s Day weekend.
You can buy a fishing license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp.
Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge will not require entrance fees over Illinois Free Fishing Days.