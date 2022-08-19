COVID rates continue to rise in Southeast Missouri

SIKESTON, MO - Southeast Missouri is one of the regions across the country where COVID-19 positivity rates continue to climb, even as school gets ready to start.
Missouri Delta Medical Center held a drive-thru testing site on Friday in Sikeston as part of an effort to spark testing and combat rising rates. It was one of the first drive-thru clinics since winter thanks to more hospitalizations due to COVID than any month since February.
"Today, we’re actually doing drive thru clinic mainly to capture anyone who is concerned about having COVID and maybe doesn’t want to get out and come into a clinic and get tested," Latina Hampton said on Friday morning. "o we’re trying to make it convenient for the patient."
Meanwhile, school in the area starts next week.
"We are trending up both hospitalizations and positivity rate," Missouri Delta's Eric Slaughter said. Slaughter serves as the Infection Prevention Nurse for MoDelta. "We’re detecting a lot of positive cases. A lot of people have been on vacation this last month and a lot of the places people travel in the nation are actually hot spots right now. We’re also going to be seeing a rise probably because the kids are going to be in close contact with each other. Just a lot of reasons really."
Some positivity rates are near 40% according to CDC numbers. Summer vacations, large events like fairs and festivals and travel is partly to account for these numbers. Southeast Missouri also has some of the lowest vaccination numbers in the state.
"At times, some of the counties in our regions were some of the top hot spots in the entire state of Missouri," Slaughter said. "We likely will continue to see that trend because our vaccinations are so much lower than other regions."
Getting tested is the first step in controlling the spread, according to health professionals.
"Knowledge is power," Slaughter said. "If you know you are contagious and have COVID, the best thing you can do is to stay home like you’re asked to do."
STATE OF MISSOURI COVID GUIDANCE:
- Follow all CDC Guidance for education like the following abbreviated examples:
- If a school or ECE program is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak they should consider adding prevention strategies regardless of the COVID-19 Community Level.
- Due to increased and forceful exhalation that occurs during physical activity, some sports can put players, coaches, trainers, and others at increased risk for getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Schools and ECE programs may consider temporarily stopping these activities to control a school- or program-associated outbreak, or during periods of high COVD-19 Community Levels.
- Students or staff who come to school or an ECE program with symptoms or develop symptoms while at school or an ECE program should be asked to wear a well-fitting mask or respirator while in the building and be sent home and encouraged to get tested if testing is unavailable at school. Symptomatic people who cannot wear a mask should be separated from others as much as possible; children should be supervised by a designated caregiver who is wearing a well-fitting mask or respirator until they leave school grounds.
- Quarantine is a key component to Test to Stay programs. Since quarantine is no longer recommended for people who are exposed to COVID-19 except in certain high-risk congregate settings, Test to Stay (TTS) is no longer needed. If any school or ECE program chooses to continue requiring quarantine, they may also choose to continue TTS.
- CDC no longer recommends routine screening testing in K-12 schools. However, at a high COVID-19 Community Level, K-12 schools and ECE programs can consider implementing screening testing for students and staff for high-risk activities (for example, close contact sports, band, choir, theater); at key times in the year, for example before/after large events (such as prom, tournaments, group travel); and when returning from breaks (such as, holidays, spring break, at the beginning of the school year). In any screening testing program, testing should include both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
- Schools and ECE programs can offer diagnostic testing for students and staff with symptoms of COVID-19 or who were exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the K-12 or ECE setting, or refer them to a community testing site, healthcare provider, or to use an at-home test. Each COVID-19 test with an emergency use authorization (EUA) has a minimum age requirement. Schools and ECE programs should only use tests that are appropriate for the person being tested.
- People who have symptoms of respiratory or gastrointestinal infections, such as cough, fever, sore throat, vomiting, or diarrhea, should stay home. Testing is recommended for people with symptoms of COVID-19 as soon as possible after symptoms begin.
SIKESTON SCHOOL 2022 GUIDANCE:
Building Masking/Closure Plan
If 5% of building staff and student positive, highly recommend for 15 calendar days
If 10% of building staff and student positive, strongly consider closing building for 15 calendar days
District Closure Plan
If attendance drops below 80% as a district, we begin assessing the need for closure of the district for 15 calendar days
- If unfilled teaching positions, strongly consider closing the district for 15 calendar days
- PPE (masks, shields, etc) are optional in schools
- PPE is mandatory on buses
- Breakfasts will still be eaten in the classroom
- Lunches in the classroom will be a building level decision
- Professional Development is now allowed for staff
- Daily temp checks are not required
- Social distancing at 6 feet is still in place
- Work spaces still need to be sanitized
- Communal meals amongst staff are allowed
- If someone is in contact with a positive while they have no mask and are not vaccinated, they must be quarantined for 10 days or only 7 days after a negative test
-Students 12 years and over may get the COVID vaccine, but are not required to do so. Those who are vaccinated will not be required to quarantine if exposed to a positive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU 2022 GUIDANCE:
CGPS will operate in a traditional format for the 2022-2023 school year. The following documents outline the District’s COVID-19 procedures in the event they are needed.
In high levels of COVID, the District may consider implementing the following actions. Decisions would be determined by District administration in consultation with the Cape Girardeau County Health Department.
Entry into schools may be restricted to staff and students. Other visitors and volunteers must receive pre-approval from the appropriate Central Office Administrator.
Cafeteria activities may be modified and procedures may include delivery of meals to classrooms, orchestrated group releases, assigned seating and/or expanded eating areas.
Suspension of activities including sporting events, performing arts performances, field trips, and after-school classes and clubs.
Masks may be recommended to be worn while on school premises.
Screening methods may be implemented in order to enter school property.
Large gatherings may be limited or eliminated.
Other mitigation measures may be implemented at the direction of school administrators or due to local, state and federal guidelines.