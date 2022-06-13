 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110
to 115 this afternoon, 105 to 110 on Tuesday afternoon, and
around 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid
70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Couple ties the knot at Superman Celebration

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- When attending Superman Celebration, you probably expect to see comic books, costumes and celebrities, but what about a wedding?

Newlyweds Elisha and Scotty Clark, from Springfield, Illinois, tied the knot before a Justice of the Peace at the Superman Statue. 

The couple are big fans of Superman and the city he stands in. 

Scotty said after popping the question, he joked they should get married in Metropolis...and she said ok.

"But I love Superman, and as a joke one time I said, well let's just do it at the statue, and she looked at me and said, let's do it at the statue, so I wasn't going to argue with her, she's the boss, so here we are, getting married. This is important to me, she's very important to me, so together, they're super important to me," said Clark.

The couple plans to hold a small ceremony closer to home for friends and family who couldn't make the trip down. 

Congratulations to the Clarks!

