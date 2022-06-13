Couple ties the knot at Superman Celebration

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- When attending Superman Celebration, you probably expect to see comic books, costumes and celebrities, but what about a wedding?
Newlyweds Elisha and Scotty Clark, from Springfield, Illinois, tied the knot before a Justice of the Peace at the Superman Statue.
The couple are big fans of Superman and the city he stands in.
Scotty said after popping the question, he joked they should get married in Metropolis...and she said ok.
"But I love Superman, and as a joke one time I said, well let's just do it at the statue, and she looked at me and said, let's do it at the statue, so I wasn't going to argue with her, she's the boss, so here we are, getting married. This is important to me, she's very important to me, so together, they're super important to me," said Clark.
The couple plans to hold a small ceremony closer to home for friends and family who couldn't make the trip down.
Congratulations to the Clarks!