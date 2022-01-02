Couple feel fortunate to be alive after Hopkinsville tornado

HOPKINSVILLE, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that five tornadoes touched down across the state over the weekend including an EF-2 in Hopkinsville.
The storm had peak winds of 115 miles per hour and a path width of 125 yards.
Residents Mark and Sheri Jones, who experienced the tornado, feel fortunate to be alive. They were at the Marathon gas station Saturday morning and could see the storm headed their way.
"I could see rotation and a lot of debris, and knew that was a tornado," the couple recalls. "It looked to me like it was touching down."
Without time to get inside for shelter, the husband and wife got on the ground.
"We covered our heads and the roar and everything was just deafening," they remember. "I know it was a small tornado, with not a very long track, but it was very powerful."
Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham tells News 3 the tornado impacted 85 homes, 13 businesses, and a couple of churches.
"A lot of physical damage, but we didn't have any injuries," Graham says. "No one reported missing or any deaths, so extremely fortunate. We can repair and rebuild but you can't replace a life, so we're considering ourselves quite blessed."
Also feeling blessed is the Jones family, who are safe and well after a terrifying experience.
"I was just praying it was going to be over, and we were going to be making it through it," they add. "First time in my life I ever wondered if I was going to survive."