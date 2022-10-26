Couple arrested, charged for drug trafficking

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Detectives arrest and charge a couple for having a large amount of drugs.
The case first stems from an undercover drug buy back in September. Detectives bought Methamphetamine from Phillip Stout. The 40-year-old was later indicted by a McCracken County Grand Jury for trafficking in Methamphetamine.
Then on October 25th, detectives obtained a search warrant for Stout’s apartment located on the 600 block Caldwell Street in Paducah. Detectives found Stout and his 42-year-old girlfriend, Shannon “ Angel” Stratton, inside the residence.
During their search, detectives located and seized approximately 41 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, 1.5lbs of Marijuana, several doses of Hydrocodone, a digital scale, smoking pipes and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Both Stout and Stratton were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Stout is facing charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Hydrocodone, Trafficking Marijuana 8oz to 5lbs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a McCracken County indictment warrant (trafficking in Methamphetamine)
Stratton is facing charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Hydrocodone, Trafficking Marijuana 8oz to 5lbs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.