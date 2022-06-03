 Skip to main content
Couple arrested after assaulting grandmother, stealing cash

  • Updated
Paducah assault suspects Mills, Copeland

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A McCracken County woman and her boyfriend were arrested after she assaulted her grandmother and stole money from her.

officers were called around 10:45 a.m. Friday to the 1000 block of North 6th Street. A woman told police she got into an argument with her granddaughter, 28-year-old Linzee Mills, over money. She told police Mills hit her on the head with a tire iron and took more than $1,200 cash from her. 

The woman said Mills ran out of the house and got into her car. She said she attempted to retrieve her money from Mills' boyfriend, 31-year-old Cardell Copeland, but he pushed her away and the pair fled. 

The woman collapsed in the yard and a neighbor called police. She was taken to a hospital for a head injury. 

Police executed a search warrant at Mills' home around 3 p.m. and arrested Mills and Copeland. 

Mills faces robbery and assault charges and Copeland is facing a complicity to robbery charge. 

