Couple arrested after assaulting grandmother, stealing cash

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A McCracken County woman and her boyfriend were arrested after she assaulted her grandmother and stole money from her.
officers were called around 10:45 a.m. Friday to the 1000 block of North 6th Street. A woman told police she got into an argument with her granddaughter, 28-year-old Linzee Mills, over money. She told police Mills hit her on the head with a tire iron and took more than $1,200 cash from her.
The woman said Mills ran out of the house and got into her car. She said she attempted to retrieve her money from Mills' boyfriend, 31-year-old Cardell Copeland, but he pushed her away and the pair fled.
The woman collapsed in the yard and a neighbor called police. She was taken to a hospital for a head injury.
Police executed a search warrant at Mills' home around 3 p.m. and arrested Mills and Copeland.
Mills faces robbery and assault charges and Copeland is facing a complicity to robbery charge.