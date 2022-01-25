Could Illinois soon see digital driver's licenses and license plates?

(WSIL) -- Illinois could soon move to digital when it comes to driver's licenses and license plates.
House Bill 0260 requires the Secretary of State's Office to conduct a study on the feasibility of implementing digital license plates and driver's licenses.
The study would have to include places where digital license plates are legal and how it's gone, the estimated cost, the impact on law enforcement, and if regulation would be needed on what type of messages can be displayed.
The bill would also require the Secretary of State’s office to update a 2016 report on implementing digital driver's licenses, including the cost and timeline.
The proposal would require people to download app if they wish to have their driver's license on their phone.
If the bill does become law, the reports would need to be completed by July.
Digital driver's licenses are already in place in multiple states and three have moved to digital license plates.