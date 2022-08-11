Corn influencing local weather patterns

(WSIL) -- This summer has been full of floods, droughts, and plenty of hot temperatures. As hot as it has been, corn has actually saved us from a few triple digits days.
Dr. Justin Schoof, Director of the SIU School of Earth Systems and Sustainability said, "We average in this area, about 100 degree day every year.. but we haven't had one since 2012 in Carbondale. And part of the reason for that is we're seeing higher dewpoints, and that's actually keeping the temperatures down."
You may have heard of the term 'corn sweat,' but it's actually a process called transpiration. An acre of corn can sweat four thousand gallons of water a day per acre and that, drives up our dewpoint.
Not only can this increase the humidity, but it also is linked to heavier and more frequent rain showers.
Schoof said this is a trend he's noticed. "We're gonna see increases in things like precipitation, that's a very robust prediction from climate models."
Not only is this something scientists have noticed, but local farmers here as well. Second generation corn farmer Randy Anderson, said it's something he's seen in Saline County.
Anderson goes on to say, "I've noticed, especially in the last 3 to 4 years, that our rains have gotten significantly larger and faster. Normally we might get like an inch and it would take all day to rain that inch out. Now, we're liable to get an inch and it comes within one hour to thirty minutes."
As the future of agriculture continues to grow and evolve, Schoof said he believes this will continue.
He closing by saying, "I think the future holds more precipitation, more heat stress and higher humidity in general."