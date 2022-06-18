 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

"Cooler" holiday weekend, triple digits return next week

  • 0
temps

Carterville (WSIL) -- Gorgeous day outside as our region is blanketed in a blue sky with minimal clouds. Temperatures are about average today, climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Dew points are much lower than what we saw earlier this week thanks to a cold front, making it feel much more comfortable outside. 

fathers day

This weekend remains nice just in time for any holiday celebrations. Tomorrow will be a great day to grill outside with dad since Sunday should be a copy and paste of today. 

dp

The heat will return for the start of the work week as we jump back up into the mid to upper 90s. The only good news is that the dewpoints remain low until midweek so we'll continue to get a break from the humidity a bit longer. 

heatwave

The ridge will build back in over us and will stick around for a few days. We could see temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday hit triple digits. Continue to stay weather aware through the week and drink plenty of water. 

roller coaster

Tags

Recommended for you