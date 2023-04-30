Cooler and windy today -- trend continues into the start of the work week

WSIL (Carterville) -- A strong cold front made it's way through the region yesterday and we're really feeling the effects today.
Much cooler air has moved in and highs for some of us will struggle getting out of the 50s when our typical high for this time of the year should be roughly 73 degrees.
A possible shower or two is still possible this evening so continue to keep an eye on radar if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures will also continue to stay fairly chilly this evening and overnight tonight.
Skies will begin to clear around 10 PM, making for a sunny start to the week. Sunshine will stick around through Wednesday.
We stay cool to start the work week, roughly ten degrees below our 'normal' high for this time of the year. We have a tough time reaching the 70s until roughly midweek. It will also be when we see the chance for rain and showers to return.