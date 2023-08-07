 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM CDT /6 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds around 15 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 5 PM CDT /6
PM EDT/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Cool & cloudy today -- more storms possible later this week

WSIL (Carterville) -- It was an active night for many of us late last night thanks to a passing cold front. Left today in it's wake are cooler temperatures, cloudy conditions and some winds.

A Lake Wind Advisory has been put in place until 5 PM this evening, so take caution if you plan to be out on the water. 

Over the next couple of hours, clouds will stick around until after sunset where they'll clear overnight. Highs will climb to the upper 70s and the areas seeing clouds clear earlier, will climb to the low to mid 80s.

Overnight high pressure will settle over the region, clearing skies. Radiational cooling with take place and we'll see areas of patchy fog, especially over areas that saw rain late last night, early this morning. Temperatures will fall to the low 60s. 

Clouds return tomorrow as a trough builds in ahead of the next system and a northwest flow pushes the high pressure east. Overall tomorrow should still remain fairly quiet. Highs will be back into the mid 80s. 

We'll need to be weather aware as we head into midweek. The next storm system will push across the Midwest, and it'll bring us the next chance of heavy rain, strong winds and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has our region blanketed in a Slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather. 

This won't be our last chance of rain or storms this week as most of this week is trending on the stormy side.

