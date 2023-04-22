Cool but sunny today - waking up to frost in the morning

WSIL (Carterville) -- We're seeing a bit of a mixed bag this evening. Some areas like southern Illinois with heavier cloud cover have cooler temperatures, while others like southeastern Missouri are seeing more blue skies and warmer temperatures.
If you're headed out for your Saturday night, you'll definitely want that extra layer to keep you warm. Skies will clear in the next few hours. Once the sun sets, our temperatures drastically dip, along with wind chills. By 9 PM, it'll feel like 38 degrees.
Unfortunately we have to dust off this graphic because a Frost Advisory is in place beginning after midnight for almost the entire region through mid-morning. If you have any sensitive plants or outdoor items, make sure they're covered or brought inside.
Our Sunday will be pretty similar to today, maybe a bit cooler. At least the breeze is expected to be a bit calmer than it was today.
Overall, April is trending to end on a pretty cool note. We stay in the 60s this week when our normal average high is in the low 70s. An unsettled pattern will return midweek bringing our next chance of rain.