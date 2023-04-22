 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO
9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ to 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another widespread frost or possibly a
freeze for some locations is expected early Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Cool but sunny today - waking up to frost in the morning

  • 0
4 cams

WSIL (Carterville) -- We're seeing a bit of a mixed bag this evening. Some areas like southern Illinois with heavier cloud cover have cooler temperatures, while others like southeastern Missouri are seeing more blue skies and warmer temperatures. 

hourly

If you're headed out for your Saturday night, you'll definitely want that extra layer to keep you warm. Skies will clear in the next few hours. Once the sun sets, our temperatures drastically dip, along with wind chills. By 9 PM, it'll feel like 38 degrees. 

frost adv

Unfortunately we have to dust off this graphic because a Frost Advisory is in place beginning after midnight for almost the entire region through mid-morning. If you have any sensitive plants or outdoor items, make sure they're covered or brought inside. 

tomorrow

Our Sunday will be pretty similar to today, maybe a bit cooler. At least the breeze is expected to be a bit calmer than it was today. 

temps

Overall, April is trending to end on a pretty cool note. We stay in the 60s this week when our normal average high is in the low 70s. An unsettled pattern will return midweek bringing our next chance of rain. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

Recommended for you