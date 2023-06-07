Cool and dry air settles in to end the traditional week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered showers and a few storms continue to move through the region this afternoon. They are moving south along a cold front, creating a large temperature gradient. Temperatures in southern Illinois are in the 70s, while parts of the bootheel and northwest Tennessee are still in the upper 80s.
The rain will begin to move out of the region this evening, followed by clearing skies. Most of the overnight should be dry with cool temperatures. Lows will dip back into the 50s.
Cool and dry air will settle in Thursday and Friday, making for a fantastic end to the work week. Abundant sunshine is expected, with mild temperatures. Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler than average, in the low 80s.
Temperatures crank back up Saturday, with highs back in the upper 80s. Our next storm system arrives Sunday. This will bring a chance for widespread rain and storms. One of the best chances we've seen in awhile.