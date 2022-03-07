Cool and cloudy Tuesday ahead

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro. .Recent and future rainfall in the Big Muddy basin will cause rises in the river. At Plumfield and Murphysboro, the river is forecast to rise above flood stage midweek and crest in minor flooding late this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 20.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&