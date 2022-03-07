Cool and cloudy Tuesday ahead

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Much cooler air has settled in behind the system that brought us strong storms last night.
The clouds and chilly temperatures will stick around overnight. Lows will dip into the upper 20s by morning. A few pockets of flurries can't be ruled out but no impacts are expected.
Clouds and below normal temperatures will continue to be the theme into Tuesday. High temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 40s. A big change from the 70s we had over the weekend.
A slight warming trend will take place through midweek but winter isn't finished with the region yet. A big blast of cold and the chance for snow returns by the end of the week.