 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Recent and future rainfall in the Big Muddy basin will cause rises
in the river. At Plumfield and Murphysboro, the river is forecast to
rise above flood stage midweek and crest in minor flooding late this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 20.5 feet early
Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Cool and cloudy Tuesday ahead

  • 0
NN. B HGHKJG

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Much cooler air has settled in behind the system that brought us strong storms last night.

The clouds and chilly temperatures will stick around overnight. Lows will dip into the upper 20s by morning. A few pockets of flurries can't be ruled out but no impacts are expected.

Clouds and below normal temperatures will continue to be the theme into Tuesday. High temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 40s. A big change from the 70s we had over the weekend.

A slight warming trend will take place through midweek but winter isn't finished with the region yet. A big blast of cold and the chance for snow returns by the end of the week. 

Tags

Recommended for you