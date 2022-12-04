Cool and cloudy Sunday -- tracking a wet work week

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's a cool and cloudy day but at least we're dry and the winds are calmer than what we saw earlier in the week. The clouds will be staying with us through the evening and overnight hours.
Temperatures this evening will be in the 40s, then dipping into the 30s after sunset. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 20s for some.
Go ahead and put your umbrella near the front door now so you don't forget it because tomorrow the rain chances begin to ramp up as multiple waves of showers are expected this week.
Starting with a warm front lifting north late Sunday night, a few showers are possible in the Missouri Bootheel into early Monday morning.
By Monday afternoon, a cold front will be approaching from the northwest, bringing more widespread showers to much of the region Monday afternoon and evening.
This boundary will move back and forth several times through the week. Right now, the heaviest rain is expected Thursday. A few t-storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening as a large storm system tracks through the Midwest.
By Friday, the cold front will be far enough south for a day of drier weather, but the boundary may return, bringing more wet weather during the weekend.
Rainfall amounts through the week will be heaviest in western Kentucky where 3-4" of rain are possible. Amounts will gradually get lower farther north, with 1-2" expected on the I-64 corridor in southern Illinois.