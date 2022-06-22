 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Peak Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Today...

Humidity levels will be noticeably higher today versus the past
few days. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle
to upper 90s, will result in peak heat index values of 100 to 105
degrees across the region late this morning into this afternoon.
Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm development during the
afternoon will provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned this afternoon should
consider rescheduling them to the cooler early morning or evening
hours. If you must be outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water
and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.

Contour Aviation selected as service provider for Cape Girardeau, Paducah airports

  • Updated
  • 0
Local airports, Cape Girardeau, Barkley

(WSIL) -- Two local airports will now have new service providers. 

Cape Girardeau's City Council passed the recommendation from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to go with Contour Aviation as the next service provider. 

SkyWest made one final pitch to remain the provider in Cape Girardeau, but the council moved on to Contour.

Paducah's Barkley Regional Airport Board is now also recommending Contour as the service provider. Contour will offer flights to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Officials say the airport considered staying with SkyWest, which takes travelers to Chicago, but said SkyWest’s pilot shortage would lead to more flight disruptions.

This comes after SkyWest announced in March they would be ending daily roundtrip service.

The recommendations must receive final approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation, before service can begin.  

Recommended for you