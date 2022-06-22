Contour Aviation selected as service provider for Cape Girardeau, Paducah airports

(WSIL) -- Two local airports will now have new service providers.
Cape Girardeau's City Council passed the recommendation from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to go with Contour Aviation as the next service provider.
SkyWest made one final pitch to remain the provider in Cape Girardeau, but the council moved on to Contour.
Paducah's Barkley Regional Airport Board is now also recommending Contour as the service provider. Contour will offer flights to Charlotte, North Carolina.
Officials say the airport considered staying with SkyWest, which takes travelers to Chicago, but said SkyWest’s pilot shortage would lead to more flight disruptions.
This comes after SkyWest announced in March they would be ending daily roundtrip service.
The recommendations must receive final approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation, before service can begin.